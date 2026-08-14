About the Special Olympics Unified Series

The Special Olympics Unified Sports program focuses on promoting social inclusion through shared sports training and competition experiences and joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. In 2022, Union Omaha became the first USL club to start a Special Olympics Unified soccer team, and in 2026 have hit the five-year anniversary of this initiative. This year, they host the Unified Series teams of Forward Madison FC and Colorado Springs Switchbacks, as well as traveling to face Madison and, for the first time, Louisville City FC.

“Our Unified athletes are exceptional team members, leaders and exemplify ‘One Means All.’ Union Omaha could not be prouder to have them as ambassadors for our club,” said Union Omaha’s Chief Operating Officer Alexis Boulos going into this fifth season of the Unified Series.

Partnered with Mosaic