For Fan Appreciation Night, we’re holding the biggest drawing in club history! We’re giving away everything from signed merch to exclusive experiences, including a paid trip to a 2027 Union Omaha away match of your choice!

You will receive drawing tickets free of charge upon entry to the match. Then, just put your tickets in the buckets of your choosing and stay glued to your phone; starting at 3:30pm we’ll have winners every 5 minutes for these prizes! You must be present to claim your prize, with a deadline of the end of the match.

You could win:

A trip to a 2027 Union Omaha away match

A personal visit from Hoot the Owl

An exclusive tour of our new stadium (scheduled to open in 2028)

A visit to a Union Omaha training session

2026 Union Omaha playoff tickets

2027 Union Omaha ticket vouchers

Union Omaha merch packages

Steevan Dos Santos & Dion Acoff signed bobbleheads

2025 & 2026 signed Union Omaha jerseys

2026 Select soccer ball, signed by the Union Omaha squad

2024 USL League One Final scarves

2024 USL League One Players’ Shield replica medals

HOOT’S BIRTHDAY BASH

What better time for Hoot’s Birthday Bash than the day we’re giving YOU the gifts?

That’s right, we’re wishing Hoot the Owl a happy birthday on 10/10, so the vibes are going to be off the charts for this match! Some of his mascot friends will be out for this very special day, along with food trucks on the concourse, face painting, balloon artists, and much more. If you see Hoot around, make sure you tell him Happy Birthday!

TEAM STORE GRAND OPENING

Our brick-and-mortar, fully independent Union Omaha Team Store is holding its grand opening on matchday!

Join us on Saturday, October 10th at 1501 Mike Fahey Street, Suite 130, to help us open the team store! Festivities begin at 11:00am with face painting, balloon artists, and more, and will run all the way to our 4:00pm kickoff at Morrison Stadium just down the street.

STADIUM MAP

FAQs

What time do gates open?

Gates will open an hour prior to kickoff, at 3:00pm.

How can I reach the box office?

On match days, the Ticket Box Office is open two hours before kick-off until the end of the match. The box office’s phone number is 531-359-9674, and it is located at the main gate on the west side of Morrison Stadium.

Where can I park?

Parking for Union Omaha matches is available in both Creighton University and city lots surrounding Morrison Stadium. Parking prices will vary based on the spaces/lots. See this map for an idea of what’s available around the stadium.

What’s the bag policy at Morrison Stadium?

A bag taken to any ticketed event at Morrison Stadium must be a transparent plastic, vinyl or PVC tote. Bags must be no larger than 12” x 12”. Guests may also bring small or clutch-sized purses/wallets not exceeding 6” x 8”. Staff members are not allowed to hold or store bags during an event. Staff members are happy to make special accommodations for bags with medical necessity or diaper bags. However, each bag will need to be properly searched by security before entrance.

Where is the team store?

Our official Union Omaha team store is located at 1501 Mike Fahey Street, Suite 130. It opens on Saturday, October 10th from 11:00am to 4:00pm. We will also have a store set up at Morrison Stadium just inside the main gate and to the right, behind Section 105. That store opens when gates open at 3:00pm, and will close at the end of the match.

